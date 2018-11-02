Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2,712.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,951 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 333,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Southern by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 154,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Southern by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 50,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.