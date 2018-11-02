SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL CORP (IBND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL CORP (NYSEARCA:IBND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $32.89 on Friday. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Get SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL alerts:

About SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.