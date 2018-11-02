SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Holdings Raised by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $62.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.