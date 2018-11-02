Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,921 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Spectrum Brands worth $73,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,840. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.