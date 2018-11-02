Stamps.com (STMP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital increased their target price on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.63.

STMP stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $179,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,750,245. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Stamps.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

