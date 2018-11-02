Stamps.com (STMP) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-11.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.61 million.

Shares of STMP traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.63.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,399.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,750,245. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.