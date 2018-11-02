Standard Chartered (STAN) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 712.13 ($9.31).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 579 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 12,621,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 152,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38), for a total value of £975,646.87 ($1,274,855.44).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.