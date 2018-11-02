Standex Int’l (SXI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $82.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

