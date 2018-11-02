Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

