Starbucks (SBUX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.63 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.