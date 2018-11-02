State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $77.04 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $77,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 243.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

In related news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.