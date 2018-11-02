State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $94,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,774,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $110.14 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $120.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TJX Companies to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

