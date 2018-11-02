State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 49,446 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,167,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,446 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $86,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $440,710,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $90,467,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $50,849,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,156,000 after purchasing an additional 569,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of CSX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

