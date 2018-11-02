State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 2,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,504,000 after buying an additional 1,470,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,403,000 after buying an additional 886,476 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $121,682,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 62.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after buying an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,892,000 after buying an additional 74,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of SIG opened at $57.33 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

