Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $1.26 Million Stake in Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Steinberg Global Asset Management reduced its stake in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Sodastream International were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SODA. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $6,954,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

Shares of SODA stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. Sodastream International Ltd has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sodastream International Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.