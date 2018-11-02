Steinberg Global Asset Management Sells 344 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,063,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.62.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,595.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,024 shares of company stock worth $12,742,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

