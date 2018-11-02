STEP Energy Services (STEP) Shares Down 9.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.67. 153,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 167,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut STEP Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, STEP Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

In other STEP Energy Services news, insider David Todd Johnson acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.00.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.