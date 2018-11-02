Steris PLC (STE) Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 122.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,653 shares during the quarter. Steris accounts for 2.3% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Steris were worth $260,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Steris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Steris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,585,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Steris by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.76. 16,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,009. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.