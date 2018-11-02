Sterling Bancorp (STL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.84.

Shares of STL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 42,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,532. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,478.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 61,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 38,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

