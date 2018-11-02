Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1,570.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

FNDA stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

