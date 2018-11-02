Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $189,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 299.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

