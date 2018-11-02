Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Western Gas Partners (WES) a $56.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Gas Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Gas Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Western Gas Partners stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 662,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,466. Western Gas Partners has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,962,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,811 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,257,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after buying an additional 204,420 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,839,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,099,000 after buying an additional 517,576 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,654,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,831,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 909,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,010,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

