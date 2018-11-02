Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BlueLinx (BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,033 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,739% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 412.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $892.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $3,475,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

