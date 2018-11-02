Stratasys (SSYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Stratasys updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

Stratasys stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.72. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $26.17.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.