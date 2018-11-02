Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $475,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.