Strategic Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER (PCY)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 5.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER in the second quarter worth about $21,343,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 65.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER in the third quarter worth about $1,426,000.

Get INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER alerts:

PCY opened at $26.28 on Friday. INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.