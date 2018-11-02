Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,086.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $48,440.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,368.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $139.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.