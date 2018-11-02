SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Graco (GGG)

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

GGG stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $1,506,978.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $4,592,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 218,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Graco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 823,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

