SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

RCL opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,120,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,098,000 after buying an additional 236,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,202,000 after buying an additional 830,047 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,750,000 after buying an additional 206,047 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 443.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,300,000 after buying an additional 1,098,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,559,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

