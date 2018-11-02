SurModics (SRDX) and STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Financial Analysis

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 0 4 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurModics currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.21%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than SurModics.

Volatility & Risk

SurModics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of SurModics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics -2.94% 7.53% 5.63% STRATA Skin Sciences -63.07% -27.01% -16.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $73.11 million 11.87 $3.92 million $0.51 127.49 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 2.66 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.42

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SurModics beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. SurModics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

