Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €82.50 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €82.50 ($95.93) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.84 ($87.02).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €74.16 ($86.23) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

