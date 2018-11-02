Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,583% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

In other news, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 96,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $564,412.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 56,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $291,319.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,130,281 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

