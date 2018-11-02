Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Edward Jones lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 18,848,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,391. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,677,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.