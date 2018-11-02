Synchrony Financial (SYF) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYF. Edward Jones lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of SYF traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,848,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,783,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,289,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,993,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,184,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,421,000 after acquiring an additional 716,625 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,373,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,592,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

