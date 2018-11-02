T-Mobile Us (TMUS) PT Raised to $82.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.74.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.62%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $141,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.4% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

