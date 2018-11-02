T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

TMUS opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $141,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,861 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,108,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 16,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 7,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,046 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

