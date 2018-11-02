Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.