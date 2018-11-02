Teck Resources (TECK) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 3,971,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,061. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 452.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,561,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192,051 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 504.7% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,679,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,243,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 83.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,410,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 44.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,101,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 643,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

