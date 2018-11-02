Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

TOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $873.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,938,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

