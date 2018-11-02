Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Benson Smith Sells 9,332 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,221,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,888 shares in the company, valued at $18,542,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 8th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.31, for a total transaction of $2,335,642.61.

On Monday, September 17th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.73, for a total transaction of $2,488,857.63.

On Monday, August 27th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.69, for a total transaction of $2,311,195.39.

On Monday, August 6th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $2,256,609.04.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

