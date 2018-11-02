Teleflex (TFX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “TFX’s 3Q18 revenue met and EPS beat consensus. Management maintained its 2018 constant currency revenue growth guidance but raised its 2018 EPS guidance. Organic revenue growth improved to 5.6% in 3Q18 from 3.2% in 2Q18. Gross margin was up 130 bps Y/Y and operating margin was down 30 bps driving 19% EPS growth. We think that the strong 3Q18 indicate that the 2Q18 slowdown was temporary. We now have increased confidence that TFX can deliver on its guidance for increased organic growth in 2H18 due to improved growth in its legacy business and NeoTract becoming part of its organic growth. We reiterate our Strong Buy and raise our price target to $315.””

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFX. ValuEngine upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Teleflex stock opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,248,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,035.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,491 shares of company stock valued at $25,016,762. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 17.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 44.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

