Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €3.90 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.90 ($4.53) target price from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €4.55 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.47) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.99 ($4.64).

ETR O2D opened at €3.44 ($4.00) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of €4.87 ($5.66).

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

