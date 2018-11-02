Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 49690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $501,676.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 54,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $1,672,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,597 shares of company stock worth $6,192,444. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 360,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

