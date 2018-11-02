Teligent Inc (TLGT) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teligent worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teligent by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teligent by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teligent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 383,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Teligent by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,489,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 720,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLGT. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Teligent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

TLGT opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Teligent Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.58.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 62.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

