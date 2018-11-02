Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.03 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 120.57% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 10,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,913,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,036,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 128.6% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,348,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 74,467 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 65.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after buying an additional 298,111 shares during the period.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

