Teradata Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,756 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,211% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,218,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,653,000 after acquiring an additional 349,349 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,294,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 947,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 855,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.