Teradata (TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

In other Teradata news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,218,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,653,000 after buying an additional 349,349 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,294,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Teradata by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 947,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 855,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

