TETRA Technologies (TTI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.61.

TTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,034. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,532.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,939,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 633,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 161,150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

