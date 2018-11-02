TETRA Technologies (TTI) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,074,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 764,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

The firm has a market cap of $392.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

