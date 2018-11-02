Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6-19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,378,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.26.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.